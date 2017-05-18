More than half of Iowa water bodies t...

More than half of Iowa water bodies tested are polluted

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

The good news is the percentage of polluted lakes, rivers and streams in Iowa that are able to be assessed every two years decreased slightly from 2014 to 2016, according to a new draft report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The bad news is more than half Iowa's assessed water bodies are still impaired by pollution that can limit recreation, kill fish and cost a lot of money to clean for drinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... 13 hr Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) May 15 GOFIGURE 348
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC