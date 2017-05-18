More than half of Iowa water bodies tested are polluted

The good news is the percentage of polluted lakes, rivers and streams in Iowa that are able to be assessed every two years decreased slightly from 2014 to 2016, according to a new draft report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The bad news is more than half Iowa's assessed water bodies are still impaired by pollution that can limit recreation, kill fish and cost a lot of money to clean for drinking.

