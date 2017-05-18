More than half of Iowa water bodies tested are polluted
The good news is the percentage of polluted lakes, rivers and streams in Iowa that are able to be assessed every two years decreased slightly from 2014 to 2016, according to a new draft report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The bad news is more than half Iowa's assessed water bodies are still impaired by pollution that can limit recreation, kill fish and cost a lot of money to clean for drinking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|13 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|GOFIGURE
|348
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC