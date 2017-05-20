More questions than answers in 16-yea...

More questions than answers in 16-year-old's death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Authorities have released few details in the days after the death of a 16-year-old girl found unresponsive in Perry. The girl was found Friday evening inside a home at 1708 1st Street in Perry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) 20 hr GOFIGURE 348
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 8 French Progress 21
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,051,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC