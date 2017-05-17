Milford Man Sentenced to Prison
In District Court in Sioux City Tuesday 29-yr old Jeremy Hoffman received the sentence of 120 months in federal prison and serve 5 years of supervised release afterwards. The sentence is the result of Hoffman pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine In a plea agreement, Hoffman admitted he and others conspired to distribute methamphetamine from about 2014 through October 18, 2016 in the Northern District of Iowa and elsewhere.
