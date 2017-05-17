Milford Man Sentenced to Prison

Milford Man Sentenced to Prison

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

In District Court in Sioux City Tuesday 29-yr old Jeremy Hoffman received the sentence of 120 months in federal prison and serve 5 years of supervised release afterwards. The sentence is the result of Hoffman pleaded guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine In a plea agreement, Hoffman admitted he and others conspired to distribute methamphetamine from about 2014 through October 18, 2016 in the Northern District of Iowa and elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) 14 hr Baby Jesus Cries 22
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) May 15 GOFIGURE 348
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC