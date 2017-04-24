Meyer declares candidacy for Iowa House in 2018
A nursing instructor from Fort Dodge has declared her candidacy for the Iowa House of Representatives in the 2018 election. Ann Meyer is seeking the Republican nomination in House District 9, which includes Badger, Clare, Duncombe, Fort Dodge, Vincent and rural areas of northern Webster County.
