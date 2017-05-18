Man dies after accident at eastern Iowa grain facility
Winthrop Fire Chief Chris Hare says medics were sent to the Viafield co-op facility around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. The man already had been pulled from a grain cart, so efforts were made to revive him.
