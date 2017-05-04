Man accused in deadly Iowa jail escape agrees to extradition
A man accused of shooting two deputies, one fatally, while escaping from jail in western Iowa before being recaptured in Nebraska is going back to Iowa to face charges in the case Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is escorted into court for his initial appearance, Wednesday May 3, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. Correa-Carmenaty, a convicted felon, is accused of shooting two western Iowa deputies then escaping in a jail van before being recaptured in Nebraska had his bail set at $10 million.
