Judge: No injunction for Iowa abortion waiting period
A Polk County District judge denied an emergency injunction that would have halted a mandatory 72-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa. The ruling Thursday afternoon by Judge Jeffrey Farrell was prompted by Gov. Terry Branstad's announcement that he will sign a bill into law Friday that includes the waiting period.
