Italy's Building Energy Completes Its...

Italy's Building Energy Completes Its Wind Project in Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Building Energy SpA, an Italian renewable-energy company, completed a 30-megawatt wind farm in Iowa, its first in the state. The project in Story, Boone, Hardin and Poweshiek counties can power about 11,000 households, Milan-based Building Energy said in a statement Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) 9 hr Polish Escort Bom... 101
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 25 Demolition of GOP... 26
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr 11 RuffnReddy 1
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar '17 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar '17 FoolYou 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,870 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC