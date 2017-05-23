Iowa's unemployment rate at 3.1 percent

Iowa's unemployment rate at 3.1 percent

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

"The Iowa economy provided little clue in terms of long-term trend in April, with slight change in most economic measures," said Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development director. "There was another small decrease in total nonfarm employment for the state, a possible sign that businesses are a little more apprehensive about hiring to begin the summer season compared to previous years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06) Mon LetitBe 24,863
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... May 21 Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) May 15 GOFIGURE 348
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC