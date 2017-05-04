Iowa's Best Burger Found In Storm Lake's Smokin' Hereford BBQ Restaurant
IOWA'S BEST BURGER FOUND IN STORM LAKE'S SMOKIN' HEREFORD BBQ RESTAURANT May 5, 2017 Sioux City Journal reports: Manager Jonathon Borjas, kitchen supervisor Ileck Thammathai and front house manager Natalie Schumann show off burgers from their restaurant, Smokin Hereford BBQ, which is now home to Iowa's Best Burger Locally sourced beef and made-to-order half-pound burgers led to a Storm Lake barbecue joint claiming the title of serving Iowa's Best Burger. The staff of Smokin' Hereford BBQ of Storm Lake found out Monday morning that they received the accolade.
