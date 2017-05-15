Iowans take advantage of gorgeous weather this Mother's Day
WEBVTT Judy and Andrew Dawns came to Union Park with their 2-year-oldson Charlie to celebrateMother's Day Food was onthe grill and Chris Armstrong proudly watched over her family Heather Mcmulinand her family came out to theBotanical Gardens for her son's first mother's day and now they are back... six years later.
