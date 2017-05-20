Iowans Gather to Raise Awareness for Veterans Issues
On Saturday, veterans, lawmakers, and members of the Trump campaign gathered at the State Capitol to raise awareness for veterans issues. One of the biggest issues facing veterans, they say, is the rate of veteran suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|6 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|GOFIGURE
|348
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC