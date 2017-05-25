Iowa woman sentenced to prison for theft, forging checks
A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for forcing another vehicle off the road and stealing the occupant's purse, as well as passing forged checks. The Sioux City Journal reports that 42-year-old Stephanie Dunscomb pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree theft and forgery.
