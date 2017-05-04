Iowa Supreme Court orders 3rd trial for man in 2004 slaying
The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a third trial for an Ankeny man twice convicted of aiding in the 2004 murder of a friend who had an affair with his wife. The court ruled 4-3 Friday that Vernon Huser should've been able to admit testimony suggesting a different motive for Lance Morningstar's slaying.
