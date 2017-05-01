Iowa Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Jail...

Iowa Sheriff's Deputy Dies After Jail Escape

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAAL-TV Austin

The Latest on the inmate who shot and killed a sheriff's deputy while escaping from a western Iowa jail Monday : The inmate who escaped from a western Iowa jail Monday managed to steal a sheriff's deputy's gun as he was returning from a court appearance and shot two deputies. One deputy died later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAAL-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 25 Demolition of GOP... 26
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr 11 RuffnReddy 1
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr 4 Progress Patriot 19
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar '17 Coultergeist 89
Where is your great king? Mar '17 FoolYou 1
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) Mar '17 positronium 346
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,637 • Total comments across all topics: 280,709,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC