Iowa Settles Discrimination Suits for $6.5 Million
The University of Iowa is doling out $6.5 million to settle an impending legal battle against former field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum and to close the book on the Jane Meyer trial. The news comes Friday afternoon, during your typical Iowa news dump hours.
