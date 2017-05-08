Iowa seeks delay in trial over field ...

Iowa seeks delay in trial over field hockey coach's firing

13 hrs ago

The University of Iowa is seeking to delay the upcoming trial in a lawsuit filed by fired women's field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum. Assistant attorney general George Carroll filed a motion Tuesday seeking to push back Griesbaum's June 5 trial until a later date.

