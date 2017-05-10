Iowa prison captain fired over ammuni...

Iowa prison captain fired over ammunition buys

The Iowa Department of Corrections has fired a prison captain after finding that he purchased ammunition for his and other employees' personal use through its supplier at the tax-free government rate. Iowa Medical and Classification Center supervisor D.J. Quinlan was fired Feb. 17 after spending nine months on paid leave during a disciplinary investigation that the department had ordered him to keep quiet.

