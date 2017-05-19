Iowa police ambush suspect gets 2 life sentences after guilty plea
Scott Michael Greene switched his plea in the November 2016 shooting deaths of Sgt. Anthony Beminio and Officer Justin Martin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|15
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|GOFIGURE
|348
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC