Iowa police ambush suspect gets 2 lif...

Iowa police ambush suspect gets 2 life sentences after guilty plea

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Scott Michael Greene switched his plea in the November 2016 shooting deaths of Sgt. Anthony Beminio and Officer Justin Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... 1 hr Red Crosse 15
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Wed Baby Jesus Cries 22
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) May 15 GOFIGURE 348
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,130,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC