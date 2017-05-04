Iowa man sentenced in fatal assault on girlfriend
The Quad-City Times reports that 56-year-old Thomas Lopez was sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court to 10 years each on two counts of willful injury and five years for domestic abuse assault-strangulation. The sentences will run consecutively.
