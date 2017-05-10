Iowa looks to team up with Minnesota ...

Iowa looks to team up with Minnesota for medical marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Iowa could join more than two dozen states with medical marijuana programs under a bill awaiting Gov. Terry Branstad's signature. That legislation would expand a limited 2014 law, allowing more patients to buy the low-dose medication from in-state dispensaries by December 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 8 French Progress 21
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr '17 RuffnReddy 1
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,978,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC