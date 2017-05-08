Iowa Lakes receives Green award
Iowa Lakes Community College received word Thursday that it has been designated as a 2017 U.S. Department of Education Postsecondary Sustainability Awardee. Iowa Lakes is the only educational institution in the state of Iowa to receive this honor in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Estherville Spirit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|9 hr
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|French Progress
|21
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC