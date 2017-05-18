Iowa Lakes Community College tries to...

Iowa Lakes Community College tries to meet demand of expanding wind energy industry

When you turn on a light in Iowa, there's a three-in-ten chance that the electricity powering the bulb came from a wind turbine. The American Wind Energy Association says, in 2016, Iowa's 3,965 wind turbines provided 36.5 percent of all in-state electricity production.

