Iowa DHS to conduct - top-down' evaluation following Perry teen's death
The Iowa Department of Human Services said it is now reevaluating the state's child welfare system after Sabrina Ray's death. Perry police have not released details on how Ray died, but her former foster brother told KCCI in an exclusive interview Tuesday that he watched Marc and Misty Ray repeatedly abuse and starve their adopted daughter.
