Iowa couple arrested on child endangerment, neglect charges
An Ankeny couple face child endangerment and neglect charges after their 6-week-old child was rushed to the hospital with several serious injuries. Ankeny police said in a news release that 23-year-old Anthony Weber and 20-year-old Jennifer Stoddard were arrested Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|1 hr
|Red Crosse
|15
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|GOFIGURE
|348
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC