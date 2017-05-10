Iowa City library's bathroom cameras removed ...
The restroom cameras are gone and the Iowa City Public Library is in compliance of a new state law banning their use in Iowa governmental buildings. The cameras, which have been in use for 10 years in the library to protect against theft, vandalism and other illegal behavior, were recently removed in anticipation of Gov. Terry Branstad signing Senate File 499, which he did Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 8
|French Progress
|21
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr '17
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC