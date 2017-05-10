Iowa City library's bathroom cameras ...

Iowa City library's bathroom cameras removed ...

Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

The restroom cameras are gone and the Iowa City Public Library is in compliance of a new state law banning their use in Iowa governmental buildings. The cameras, which have been in use for 10 years in the library to protect against theft, vandalism and other illegal behavior, were recently removed in anticipation of Gov. Terry Branstad signing Senate File 499, which he did Thursday.

