Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education Awards Grant to Southeastern Community College
Southeastern Community College has been awarded $10,000 by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education as part of its ongoing efforts to support automotive education in the state of Iowa. The grant will be used to purchase two Snap-on tool sets with inventory control to help establish a high school auto tech program at the Keokuk campus.
