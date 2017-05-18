High Winds Blamed For Trucker's Death During Iowa Storms
Authorities say a trucker has been killed by one of the thunderstorms that raced across Iowa, leaving power outages and damaged buildings in their wake. The Butler County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old truck driver James Budlong, of Dike, was killed Wednesday when high winds turned his tractor on a side, pinning him.
