Governor Branstad leaves a lasting legacy in Iowa
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is set to resign Wednesday morning, May 24th of 2017 as he prepares to move to China to serve as U.S. Ambassador. His appointment was been confirmed by the Senate on Monday.
