Gov. Branstad Preserves Leopold Center With Veto, Removes Its State Funding
A last-minute line item veto from Governor Branstad saves the longstanding Leopold Research Center at Iowa State, but not its funding. For 30 years, the Leopold Center has been active in agriculture research for the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|May 10
|Richard Gere jr
|32
|New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m...
|May 8
|Vaccine Lawsuits
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 8
|French Progress
|21
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|May 5
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|May 4
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr '17
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC