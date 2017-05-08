God Help Us, Iowa's 2020 Presidential Contest Is Already Underway
Amy Klobuchar is among the first 2020 possibilities to perform the rituals Iowans require of candidates, which include defending their first-in-the-nation status. With arguments still swirling about how and why Democrats lost the 2016 presidential contest, and well before the midterm election cycle gets seriously underway, the first stirrings of the 2020 presidential-nominating process have begun in Iowa.
