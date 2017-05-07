Georgia trucker charged in interstate crash that killed 2 Iowans
Virginia State Police have charged a Georgia trucker with reckless driving after an accident on Interstate 81 that killed two Iowans. The accident happened about 6 a.m. Saturday as traffic had slowed near mile marker 307 in Frederick County because of an earlier accident involving a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the road.
