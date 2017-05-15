Future Ready Iowa website resource for graduating students, job seekers

Whether you are graduating from high school or college or looking to make a career change, the Future Ready Iowa website features a wealth of resources to help you plan your future. This mobile-friendly website, www.futurereadyiowa.gov, is designed to make it easy to explore different careers; learn about the education and training programs available to help you pursue those careers; find out about resources to help pay for that education and training; and search available positions to find the right job opportunity for you.

