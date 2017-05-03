Four fallen officers to be added to Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Friday
Four officers who were killed in the line of duty will be added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial on Friday morning. Among the four are Urbandale Police Department Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Anthony Beminio.
