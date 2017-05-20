Former pastor sentenced for sex with clients he counseled
A former pastor in northwest Iowa has been given five years in prison for having sex with people he was counseling. Former DaySpring Assembly of God pastor Kevin Grimes was sentenced Monday in Clay County District Court.
