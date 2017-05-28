FHS theatre class to take production on stage this month

Intro to Theatre students will flex their thespian talents at 7:30 p.m. May 23 on stage inside the Fairfield High School auditorium. Performing "Metamorphoses," by award-winning American playwright and director Mary Zimmerman, the production, which will include quotes from the play, will be the first of its kind for students enrolled in the class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.