FHS theatre class to take production on stage this month
Intro to Theatre students will flex their thespian talents at 7:30 p.m. May 23 on stage inside the Fairfield High School auditorium. Performing "Metamorphoses," by award-winning American playwright and director Mary Zimmerman, the production, which will include quotes from the play, will be the first of its kind for students enrolled in the class.
