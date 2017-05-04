Driving tour celebrating birthday of Iowa Highway Patrol Sunday

A commemorative tour honoring Eunice Viola "Ola" Babcock Miller, the founder of the Iowa State Patrol and the first female Iowa Secretary of State, will be held Sunday and will travel from Des Moines to Miller's final resting place in Washington. The Mother Road Tour, or "Miller's Patrol," is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at the Ola Babcock Miller building, there Gov. Terry Branstad, Iowa Commissioner of Public Safety Roxann Ryan, and Iowa State Patrol colonel Jeff Ritzman making comments honoring Miller.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.