Deputy shot by escaped inmate dies, Iowa police say
A deputy who was shot by an inmate escaping custody has died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department. The inmate allegedly shot another sheriff's deputy, who is in stable condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
