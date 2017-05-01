Dem Sen. Klobuchar headed to Iowa amid 2020 speculation
Klobuchar will be attending an event called "A Discussion with Senator Klobuchar" on Sunday at the Linn County Phoenix Club in Marion, according to the group's event page . Club members must pay $50 to attend, but the event is also open to nonmembers with a fee of $100, according to Politico .
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr 4
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Coultergeist
|89
|Where is your great king?
|Mar '17
|FoolYou
|1
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|positronium
|346
