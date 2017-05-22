Cousins become first Iowans to summit...

Cousins become first Iowans to summit Everest's north side

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Two men just became the first Iowans to summit the North Face of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. John Anderson, of Minburn, and his cousin, Andy Anderson, of Cedar Rapids, announced late Sunday afternoon on their Facebook page, Iowans for Everest , that they reached the summit, scaling more than 29,000 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte... Sun Lawrence Wolf 29
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) May 17 Baby Jesus Cries 22
News Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15) May 15 GOFIGURE 348
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) May 10 Richard Gere jr 32
News New Iowa immunization requirements will cover m... May 8 Vaccine Lawsuits 1
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) May 5 jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC