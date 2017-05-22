Cousins become first Iowans to summit Everest's north side

Two men just became the first Iowans to summit the North Face of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. John Anderson, of Minburn, and his cousin, Andy Anderson, of Cedar Rapids, announced late Sunday afternoon on their Facebook page, Iowans for Everest , that they reached the summit, scaling more than 29,000 feet.

