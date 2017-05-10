Cities and counties in Iowa can limit firework use
Despite outcry from fire, law enforcement and medical communities Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad signed a new fireworks bill into law. According to data published in June 2016 by the National Fire Protection Association more than 15 thousand fires in 2013 were caused by fireworks.
