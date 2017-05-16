Chris Soules pleads not guilty-demand...

Chris Soules pleads not guilty-demands speedy trial

10 hrs ago

Former Bachelor star, Chris Soules, has pleaded 'not guilty' to the felony charges filed against him in a deadly crash last month in Buchanan County. The 35 year old Arlington farmer waived his right to an arraignment in open court, entering a written arraignment and plea of not guilty Tuesday through his Des Moines lawyers.

