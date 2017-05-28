Casino, eastern Iowa city to partner on $1.1M park project

A casino will team up with a city in eastern Iowa to build a $1.1 million park along the Mississippi River where a riverboat casino stood for many years. Bettendorf city administrator Decker Ploehn tells the Quad-City Times that $694,000 of the $1.1 million proposal will be allocated toward improvements, and the remaining funds will be used to demolish dockside equipment that once serviced the boat.

