Brother of arson victim charged with sexual abuse
A spokesman for the Iowa DCI said the division is well aware of the sex abuse case against Noah Exline, but wants to make it very clear investigators are pursuing all leads in the arson case. A spokesman for the Iowa DCI said the division is well aware of the sex abuse case against Noah Exline, but wants to make it very clear investigators are pursuing all leads in the arson case.
