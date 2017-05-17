Branstad makes final tour of Iowa as governor
As Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad sat in front of 60 people in an auditorium at the Cherokee Mental Health Institute on Tuesday, he smiled as his biography was read as part of his introduction. Branstad put his hand over his heart as two Cherokee Washington High School girls sang "The Star Spangled Banner."
