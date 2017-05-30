BOEHNER: Pretty much everything Trump has done 'has been a complete disaster'
Former House Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday said that aside from foreign affairs, President Donald Trump's performance in office has been a "complete disaster." else he's done [in office] has been a complete disaster," Boehner said at KPMG's Global Energy Conference, as reported by the energy publication Rigzone .
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fastest growing Iowa cities near Des Moines, Io...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|shish you were agaisnt the jedi o ntv sopa opre...
|May 27
|mr tee
|1
|Quiet for a while, Palin's voice is back (Apr '11)
|May 26
|Tm Cln
|75
|Gitchie Manitou Murders in 1973 (Nov '06)
|May 22
|LetitBe
|24,863
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|May 21
|Lawrence Wolf
|29
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|May 17
|Baby Jesus Cries
|22
|Trump Plan to Deport 11 Million Immigrants Sell... (Sep '15)
|May 15
|GOFIGURE
|347
