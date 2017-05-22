Bobcat Population Increasing in Iowa
Just 40 years ago, bobcats were listed as endangered, and were close to being wiped out of Iowa altogether. But now, as KWWL's Brad Hanson reports, more of the animals are popping up across the state.
