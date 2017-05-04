Board intern worked for years at Iowa regulator's law firm
The Iowa Utilities Board hired an intern who worked the previous seven years as an assistant at Chairwoman Geri Huser's private law firm. The board's hiring of Cameron Wright is the latest example to surface of Huser's two jobs seeming to blend together at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16)
|21 hr
|jessicaH
|2
|Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Polish Escort Bom...
|101
|The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16)
|Apr 25
|Chilli J
|136
|Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15)
|Apr 25
|Demolition of GOP...
|26
|Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los...
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|1
|McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Progress Patriot
|19
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|Mar '17
|Coultergeist
|89
Find what you want!
Search Iowa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC