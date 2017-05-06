'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested...

'Bachelor' star Chris Soules arrested in deadly crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules was arrested Tuesday, accused of leaving the scene of a fatality accident in Iowa, national and local media outlets are reporting. Kenneth Mosher has been identified as the victim former " Bachelor " Chris Soules allegedly killed in a terrifying vehicle crash on April 24. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Soules was driving a truck that rear-ended a tractor on the highway around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit accuses Iowa boarding school of culture... (Mar '16) Fri jessicaH 2
News Could Planned Parenthood funding fight sink the... (Sep '15) May 4 Polish Escort Bom... 101
News The Latest: Trump says he saved Machado's job (Sep '16) Apr 25 Chilli J 136
News Ted Cruz says White House shields Hillary Clint... (Oct '15) Apr 25 Demolition of GOP... 26
News Fight Over Planned Parenthood Funding Could Los... Apr 11 RuffnReddy 1
News McConnell campaign manager resigns amid Iowa br... (Aug '14) Apr '17 Progress Patriot 19
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) Mar '17 Coultergeist 89
See all Iowa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,351 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC