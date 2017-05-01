Another health insurer warns it might leave Iowa market
Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Medica announced Wednesday that its ability to stay in the Iowa insurance market "is in question at this point." The company echoed statements by two larger carriers that already have announced their intentions to leave the market: Aetna and Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield.
